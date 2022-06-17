Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 313,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,836 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,870,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,552,000.

BSJN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

