Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 17th (ATRC, AZZ, BTI, CBRE, CNXN, CRAI, EDR, KAMN, LCII, MAN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 17th:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

