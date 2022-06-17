Invst LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Invst LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

