Invst LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.67 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.