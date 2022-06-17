Invst LLC Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $3,103,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EXR opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.90.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
