Invst LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invst LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

