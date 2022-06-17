Invst LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Invst LLC decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of COIN stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.