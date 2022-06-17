Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 2,835 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after acquiring an additional 877,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after buying an additional 434,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 307,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,281,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.77 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70.

