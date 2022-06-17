Invst LLC Sells 4,537 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.