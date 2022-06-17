Invst LLC Sells 926 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

