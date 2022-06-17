iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IGSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,066. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

