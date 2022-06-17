iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,959,758 shares.The stock last traded at $109.07 and had previously closed at $105.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,649,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.