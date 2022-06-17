iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,959,758 shares.The stock last traded at $109.07 and had previously closed at $105.82.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
