iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1,158.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

