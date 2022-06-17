iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Raised by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,766.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 4.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $48,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

