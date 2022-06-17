iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. 123,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,174. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.