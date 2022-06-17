iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,086 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,473,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

