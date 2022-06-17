iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,691 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 951,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after buying an additional 833,501 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 603,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after buying an additional 524,327 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,097 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

