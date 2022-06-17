iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,669 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 93,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $33.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $54.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

