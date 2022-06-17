iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 67,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. 343,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

