iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.17

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.17 and last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 551165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 869.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 110,196 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 515.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 57,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

