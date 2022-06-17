iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.17

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.17 and last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 551165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

