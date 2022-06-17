Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Trading Down 3.1%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 11,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 25,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

