IXT (IXT) Market Cap Hits $169,613.13

IXT (IXT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One IXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IXT has a market capitalization of $169,613.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IXT has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

