JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €15.90 ($16.56) and last traded at €15.90 ($16.56). 182,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.31 ($16.99).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEC shares. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.63) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($17.29) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.56) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.32.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

