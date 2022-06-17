Jefferies Financial Group Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $400.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $513.63.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $332.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12 month low of $329.65 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.86.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

