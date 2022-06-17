JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of JELD-WEN worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,255,024 shares of company stock valued at $26,631,199. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

