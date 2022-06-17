John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

