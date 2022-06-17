Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,986.78

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,986.78 ($24.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,062 ($25.03). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,054 ($24.93), with a volume of 478,313 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.95) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.61) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,350 ($28.52).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently -1.37%.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($28.51) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($427.66).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

