JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,590 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,590 ($19.30) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($20.03) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.45) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.81) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.91 ($20.58).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 960.60 ($11.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,007.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,136.18. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($10.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,566 ($19.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.57.

In other news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($13.68), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($189,068.99).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

