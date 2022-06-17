JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.48) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.76) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.97).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,553.50 ($43.13) on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($53.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,595.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,691.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

