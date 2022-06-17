JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $54.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

