JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 2,850 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($30.96) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($31.56) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($29.74) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.11) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,716.55 ($32.97).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,144 ($26.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £159.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282.78 ($15.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,273.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.