Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAQC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Jupiter Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAQC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.