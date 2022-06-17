jvl associates llc Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

jvl associates llc lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,365,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.07.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $270.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.77. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.