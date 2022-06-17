jvl associates llc Makes New Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
