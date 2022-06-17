jvl associates llc Makes New Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.