Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KAMN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.18. 836,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,888. Kaman has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $900.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kaman by 318.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

