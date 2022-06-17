Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kaspien stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

Kaspien ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

