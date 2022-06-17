Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 280 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of SEK 435.
GNGBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.58.
Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.
About Getinge AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.
