Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Grupo Santander began coverage on Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price target for the company. HSBC raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $744.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82. Kering has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

