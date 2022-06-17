Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,756 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
