Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

