Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. 9,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

