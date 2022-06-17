Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($92.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($68.75) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($91.67) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.69 ($89.26).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €39.83 ($41.49) on Monday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($60.28) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($85.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

