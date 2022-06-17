KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Repurchase $6.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.63.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.93. 3,062,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.