Klaytn Achieves Market Cap of $683.98 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $683.98 million and approximately $34.59 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,812.13 or 0.76636920 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00300135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00091790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,219,333 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.