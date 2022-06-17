Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($110.42) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

