Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.21.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $40.31 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

