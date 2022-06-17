Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,504 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. 671,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

