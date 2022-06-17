Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 63 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.