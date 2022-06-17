Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 924 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. 9,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,522. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

